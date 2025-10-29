WATCH TV LIVE

NYC Mayor Candidates Split on Mental Health Policing

Wednesday, 29 October 2025 08:59 PM EDT

Rising concern over violent subway incidents and untreated severe mental illness on city streets has turned New York City's mayoral race into a direct clash over how aggressively the government should intervene.

The leading candidates propose sharply different visions on the role of law enforcement, mental health workers, and shelter strategy.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is campaigning on a technocratic expansion plan, promising 600 new supportive housing units per year and a centralized street engagement unit to coordinate outreach.

His approach would scale up low-barrier facilities like those run by the Bowery Residents' Committee, which he says represent the fastest path to stabilization.

Democratic socialist Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani is pushing a replacement-not-reform model, calling for the NYPD to be entirely removed from mental health crisis response.

Mamdani wants 911 calls routed to clinical teams instead of police.

He proposes converting unused commercial space inside subway stations into treatment hubs, rejecting policing as a legitimate tool in social intervention.

Republican Curtis Sliwa has stated that police must remain central to any mental illness response.

A longtime subway crime activist, Sliwa wants to reinstate the NYPD's homeless outreach unit, revive single-room occupancy housing with on-site therapists and security, and rapidly transfer dangerous individuals into psychiatric custody.

Cuomo's plan is framed around scaled investments. Mamdani's is structured as a philosophical break from policing. Sliwa's is pitched explicitly as a safety-driven correction to what he portrays as permissive disorder.

Even frontline service providers acknowledge uncertainty.

"Right now we don't know, from one administration to the next, we don't know what policies or procedures will be implemented," said Alvin Thompson of the Bowery Residents' Committee. "But we do know there is a housing crisis and that there will be people in need."

For those who have lived the consequences, the stakes are not theoretical.

Kevin Atlanta, once homeless for nearly four years, said he only stabilized after receiving permanent supportive housing this summer.

"I hope they realize that the people that are living on the street are living on the street because they are afraid to live in a shelter because of the conditions that are there," he said. "I been self-medicating a lot when I was out on the street."

The unresolved divide at the core of the race — whether the next mayor prioritizes public safety enforcement or system restructuring — is fast becoming the defining ideological line for the city's future.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
