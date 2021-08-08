×
Top Aide to Gov. Cuomo, Melissa DeRosa, Quits

Top Aide to Gov. Cuomo, Melissa DeRosa, Quits

Secretary to governor Melissa DeRosa. (Lev Radin/Sipa via AP)

By    |   Sunday, 08 August 2021 10:22 PM

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aide Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday night in light of a new criminal investigation, described as involving matters "sexual in nature," probing the governor.

DeRosa in a statement expressed how the last few years have been "mentally and emotionally trying.”

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years,” DeRosa wrote, according to the New York Post.

“New Yorkers’ resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me everyday. Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aide Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday night in light of a new criminal investigation, described as involving matters "sexual in nature," probing the governor.
2021-22-08
Sunday, 08 August 2021 10:22 PM
