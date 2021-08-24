Victim's Family Calls Cuomo's Brink's Heist Killer Clemency an 'Atrocity'

In one of his last acts as New York governor, Andrew Cuomo granted a referral for a parole hearing for convicted 1981 Brink's truck robbery killer David Gilbert, a Weather Underground domestic terror group member.

The families of the Brink's victims lashed out at Cuomo's decision.

"I think it's an atrocity," Mary Crowley, the sister of slain Nyack police Sgt. Edward O'Grady told the New York Post. "I think it was his final nod to how he feels about the people of New York."

Rockland County Commissioner of Human Rights Constance Frazier, a cousin of slain Nyack Police Officer Waverly "Chipper" Brown, told the Post his "family is devastated."

"Chippy is never coming back," Frazier said. "O'Grady is never coming back. [Slain Brinks guard Peter] Paige is never coming back, but everybody that is responsible is somehow finding a way to walk."

Gilbert was convicted of three second-degree murder counts and four first-degree robbery counts resulting from the attempted heist of $1.6 million from a Brinks armored car in October 1981, the Post reported.

The crime resulted in a shootout on the New York State Thruway that killed Nyack police Sgt. Edward O'Grady, Officer Waverly Brown, and Brink's guard Peter Paige.

Gilbert, 76, was serving 75 years to life in prison without a possibility of parole until 2056, the Post reported.

Cuomo's referral could now give Gilbert a chance to get out of prison well before then.

It was one of several pardons, commutations, and clemency the disgraced governor handed out on his last days in office, including several other convicted murderers, the Post report said.

Gilbert's story though, has a bit of a rabbit hole to dive into.

One of the players lobbying Cuomo on Gilbert's behalf was San Francisco District Attorney, and fellow Democrat, Chesa Boudin, who it turns out, is Gilbert's son with mother Kathy Boudin, who was also part of the holdup.

Kathy Boudin pleaded guilty for her role in the heist and won parole in 2003 in her third attempt.

Chesa, now 40, was just 14 months old at the time and was dropped off at a babysitter as his parents went to commit the robbery with other Weather Underground members.

According to a USA Today publication, LoHud.com, the attorney recounted visiting his parents in prison while growing up during his run for the DA's office.

As the city's district attorney, Boudin's platform consisted of bail reform, ending cash bail so that poor people would not be held for prosecution, while suspects with greater financial resources would be free until their trial.

His platform also includes giving crime victims more of a voice in getting justice, even meeting with the perpetrators of the crimes, the article said.

"[My father] taught me that we are all more than our worst mistakes," Boudin said as he was sworn into office in January 2020. "Thank you for teaching me about forgiveness and redemption."