Amy Coney Barrett: SCOTUS Ethics Code a Good Idea

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, during an appearance Monday, said she would support a U.S. Supreme Court ethics code.

Surveys have shown that public trust in the court is at a 50-year low following a series of divisive rulings, and published reports about the justices' undisclosed paid trips and other ethical concerns.

The Supreme Court is the only court in the federal judiciary that doesn't have an official ethics code, Axios reported.

Barrett, during a conversation at the University of Minnesota Law School, addressed a potential ethics code for the justices.

"It would be a good idea for us to do it," Barrett said, The New York Times reported. "Particularly so that we can communicate to the public exactly what it is that we are doing in a clearer way."

Barrett added that "all nine justices are very committed to the highest standards of ethical conduct."

She did not offer a timeline, or expand on the specifics of such a code.

Liberals have led the call for an ethics code after reports of gifts and business activities concerning Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch.

Barrett sat and spoke with Robert Stein, a longtime law professor and the former chief operating officer of the American Bar Association, before a full auditorium that seats more than 2,600 people.

Barret, who has seven children, was asked whether she enjoyed being on the court.

"It has its ups and downs," she told Stein. "Enjoying myself isn't quite the right word that I would use. But it's a privilege to serve, and I have no regrets about undertaking the service."

Saying she struggled with the real-world consequences of the court's rulings, Barrett remembered having to look service members in the eyes while announcing from the bench a unanimous decision that denied a disability benefit to a military veteran.

"It's your head, not your heart that has to make the decisions, but you should never lose sight of the fact that your decisions affect real people, and you should never lose your heart," she said.

Pro-abortion protesters interrupted Barrett and Stein's conversation shortly after it began. A small group of people in a balcony stood up and unfurled banners, the Times reported.

One sign read, "Abort the court" in black letters — referring to Barrett's vote that helped overturn Roe v. Wade.

Demonstrators chanted: "Not the court, not the state, people must decide their fate" before law enforcement officers escorted them from the auditorium.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.