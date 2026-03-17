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Tags: amtrak | houston | texas | collision | semitrailer

Amtrak Train Collides With 18-Wheeler Near Houston

By    |   Tuesday, 17 March 2026 07:13 PM EDT

An Amtrak train carrying more than 100 people struck an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning in Texas, officials said.

In a statement obtained by NBC News, Amtrak said that "a vehicle came into contact with the train on Union Pacific Railroad tracks near Houston."

The train, which was traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans, had 93 passengers and 11 crew members aboard, the company said.

Emergency crews in Missouri City, Texas, extinguished a fire where the crash occurred, officials confirmed.

Missouri City Fire Chief Mario Partida said firefighters were dispatched to the southwest side of Houston at about 11 a.m. local time following reports of the collision.

Amtrak said there were no reports of serious injuries.

Partida told NBC News that two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. He added that no crew members, the conductor, or the driver of the 18-wheeler were hurt.

The train did not derail, but fuel was spilled. According to Partida, the hazardous materials team contained the spill and there is no risk to the public.

Passengers were evacuated from the train and taken to the next station by bus.

"As a precaution, customers were moved off of the train," Amtrak said in its statement. "They will continue east aboard chartered buses."

Missouri City is about 20 miles southwest of Houston.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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An Amtrak train carrying more than 100 people struck an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning in Texas, officials said.
amtrak, houston, texas, collision, semitrailer
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2026-13-17
Tuesday, 17 March 2026 07:13 PM
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