Amnesty International Defends Report on Risk to Ukrainian Citizens

Amnesty International over the weekend released a statement saying that the organization will "stand by our findings" that civilians in Ukraine are being put at risk by their proximity to the country's forces.

The human rights group found, in a report issued last week, that Ukrainian forces firing from areas with civilians are drawing fire from Russian forces. They also claimed that Ukrainian forces are housing soldiers and military equipment in residential buildings, hospitals, and schools. Officials in Ukraine condemned the report and denied its conclusions.

"Amnesty International deeply regrets the distress and anger that our press release on the Ukrainian military's fighting tactics has caused," the organization said in a statement on Sunday. "Since Russian's invasion began in February 2022, Amnesty International has been rigorously documenting and reporting on war crimes and violations committed in Ukraine, speaking to hundreds of victims and survivors whose stories illuminate the brutal reality of Russia's war of aggression. We have challenged the world to demonstrate its solidarity with Ukrainians through concrete action, and we will continue to do so."

The statement adds that the report "found instances where Ukrainian forces had located themselves right next to where civilians were living, thereby potentially putting them at risk from incoming Russian fire."

However, it adds, "This does not mean that Amnesty International holds Ukrainian forces responsible for violations committed by Russian forces, nor that the Ukrainian military is not taking adequate precautions elsewhere in the country."

Amnesty also notes that "We must be very clear: Nothing we documented Ukrainian forces doing in any way justifies Russian violations. Russia alone is responsible for the violations it has committed against Ukrainian civilians. Amnesty's work over the last six months and our multiple briefings and reports on Russia's violations and war crimes reflect their scale and the gravity of their impact on civilians."