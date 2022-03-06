Arizona Ammunition Company Pledges 1 Million Bullets to Ukraine Armed Forces

While Ukraine is pleading with Congress to send it planes, weapons, and munitions, one Arizona ammunition company is pledging to send a million bullets to Ukraine's army in a stand for freedom and democracy.

Scottsdale, Arizona's AMMO Inc. says it had hoped diplomacy will prevail, but it condemned Russia's aggression and made the pledge to supply the Ukraine army, having "heard Ukraine's President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy's plea for ammunition and would like to help."

"Ammo will formally offer to manufacture ammunition to donate to the Ukraine Armed Forces as they fight for their country's continued independence," wrote in a press release on its website.

Ammo produces high-performance ammunition and operates GunBroker.com.

"Ammo Inc., and we as Americans stand firmly in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and independence, as we stand for freedom and democracy everywhere," CEO Fred Wagenhals wrote in a statement. "While we fervently hope for a quick and peaceful resolution to the crisis and that diplomacy will win the day, we condemn the Russian aggression and its threat to Ukraine's territorial integrity and freedom.

"We recognize that events are unfolding rapidly on the ground in Ukraine, and we are prepared to move quickly as possible to support Ukraine as it continues to defend itself and its freedom."