Iran Sanctioned Near Anniversary of Amini's Death

The U.S. and the U.K. imposed sanctions on Iran near the first anniversary of the death of Kurdish Iranian Mahsa Amini, who died while in custody of Iran's "morality police" for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic's mandatory dress code.

The U.S. on Friday enacted a new set of sanctions against Iran in anticipation of the anniversary of Amini's death on Sept. 16, 2022. Subsequent protests throughout Iran denounced police brutality and the overbearing governance of the Iranian regime.

The sanctions, imposed by the State Department, targeted 25 Iranians along with three state-sponsored Iranian media entities, and one Iranian internet research company, according to The Hill.

The action marks the 13th iteration of sanctions implemented by Washington since the passing of Amini. So far, 70 Iranian officials and entities have been subjected to sanctions.

The most recent sanctions, conducted in collaboration with allied nations, including the U.K., Canada, and Australia, take aim at various officials affiliated with Iran's security apparatus. Additionally, state prison officials and government associates who curtailed internet access during the protests have been targeted.

The U.S. also enacted visa restrictions affecting 13 Iranians linked to the suppression of the protests that transpired last year.

Among the entities subject to sanctions are three state-operated media outlets: Tasnim News Agency, Fars News Agency, and Press TV, which have come under U.S. scrutiny due to close association with the Iranian government's actions during the suppression of the protests.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that all the individuals and entities are linked to the "Iranian regime's violent suppression of nationwide protests" after the death of Amini in police custody.

Blinken further noted Friday that the Iranian government "brutally crushed these peaceful protests," resulting in the "deaths of hundreds of demonstrators, including children," and the apprehension of thousands more.

"Mahsa's tragic and senseless death in the custody of Iran's morality police sparked demonstrations across Iran that were met with unspeakable violence, mass arrests, systemic internet disruptions, and censorship by the Iranian regime," Blinken said.

Amini, 22, was beneath the government's standard due to her loosely worn hijab. While the police claimed her death resulted from a heart attack, her family said she died due to physical abuse suffered in police custody.

In response to the protests, Tehran's security forces launched a crackdown. Human rights organizations have documented over 500 fatalities and the potential detention of up to 20,000 individuals. Notably, in July, Iran reinstated enforcement of hijab regulations.

Blinken said the U.S. should maintain its commitment to aiding Iranians and people worldwide in defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.

"The United States will continue to support Iranians — and all people — who are defending their human rights and fundamental freedoms," he said. "And today, we join people from across the globe in honoring the memory of Mahsa Amini and those killed."

Similarly, the U.K. imposed sanctions on four Iranian officials. These sanctions were directed at high-ranking officials responsible for enforcing Iran's compulsory hijab law and were backed by actions by the U.S., Canada, and Australia, as conveyed by Britain's Foreign Ministry in an official statement, Reuters reported.

The individuals subjected to U.K. sanctions encompass Iran's minister for culture and Islamic guidance, his deputy, the mayor of Tehran, and an Iranian police spokesperson.

Britain additionally imposed sanctions on Arvan Cloud, an internet cloud service provider previously subjected to sanctions by the U.S. It was alleged that Arvan Cloud had been assisting Iran's government in its efforts to censor internet access.

According to Reuters, a British travel ban on the designated individuals, asset freezes on any British holdings they may possess, and prohibitions on U.K. entities engaging in business transactions with them were also undertaken.

"Today's sanctions on those responsible for Iran's oppressive laws send a clear message that the U.K. and our partners will continue to stand with Iranian women and call out the repression it is inflicting on its own people," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

Brian Nelson, undersecretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the U.S. position is to "continue to take collective action against those who suppress Iranians' exercise of their human rights."

"As we approach one year since Mahsa Amini's tragic and senseless death in the custody of Iran's so-called morality police, we recall that the movement of men and women across Iran, inclusive of different faiths and ethnic groups, was met with horrific violence, mass incarceration, and systemic internet disruption by the Iranian regime," Nelson added.