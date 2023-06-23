×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: americans | workers | 2022 | from home

Nearly 35 Percent of Americans Worked From Home in 2022

By    |   Friday, 23 June 2023 07:43 PM EDT

Nearly 35% of employed Americans worked from home in 2022, up from 22% a decade earlier, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A majority of employed adults started working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, a shift that has had impacts on the economy, the labor market and business establishments, according to experts who spoke with Insider.

"The world of work has flipped upside down," Scott Dobroski, a career expert at Indeed, told Insider. "And because the world of work has changed, it has implications for the U.S.  economy."

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that 69% of employed Americans did some or all of their work at their workplace.

On average, those who worked from home did so for 5.4 hours on days they worked, and those who worked at their workplace did so for 7.9 hours.

Workers with higher levels of education were more likely to work from home; among workers age 25 and up, 54% of those with a bachelor's degree or higher performed some work from home on days worked, compared with 18% of those with a high school diploma and no college.

"Remote work has been a huge and permanent change to how people work and live,"Adam Ozimek, the chief economist at Economic Innovation Group, told Insider. "I don't think it's going anywhere."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Nearly 35% of employed Americans worked from home in 2022, up from 22% a decade earlier, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A majority of employed adults started working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, a shift that has had impacts on the ...
americans, workers, 2022, from home
226
2023-43-23
Friday, 23 June 2023 07:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved