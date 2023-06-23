Nearly 35 Percent of Americans Worked From Home in 2022

Nearly 35% of employed Americans worked from home in 2022, up from 22% a decade earlier, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A majority of employed adults started working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, a shift that has had impacts on the economy, the labor market and business establishments, according to experts who spoke with Insider.

"The world of work has flipped upside down," Scott Dobroski, a career expert at Indeed, told Insider. "And because the world of work has changed, it has implications for the U.S. economy."

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that 69% of employed Americans did some or all of their work at their workplace.

On average, those who worked from home did so for 5.4 hours on days they worked, and those who worked at their workplace did so for 7.9 hours.

Workers with higher levels of education were more likely to work from home; among workers age 25 and up, 54% of those with a bachelor's degree or higher performed some work from home on days worked, compared with 18% of those with a high school diploma and no college.

"Remote work has been a huge and permanent change to how people work and live,"Adam Ozimek, the chief economist at Economic Innovation Group, told Insider. "I don't think it's going anywhere."