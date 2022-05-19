Poll: Americans Support Sending Aid to Ukraine

A strong majority of Americans support sending financial aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia, according to new poll results.

A total of 63% of respondents said it was a "good idea" to help fund Ukraine, The Economist/YouGov poll found.

Only 20% said it was a "bad idea," and another 18% was "not sure" when it came to sending financial aid to Ukraine.

A similar breakdown was given when 1,500 U.S. citizens were asked in "Good Idea Policy Actions — Sending weapons to Ukraine."

The response was 62% saying it was a good idea, 17% saying it was a bad idea, and 21% weren't sure.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll in late April found that 73% of Americans supported U.S. efforts to supply Ukraine with weapons.

While men (62%) and women (63%) were similar in their approach to sending financial aid to Ukraine, a large gap was found between white college-educated respondents and those without a college degree.

White men with college degrees (70%) were 12% more supportive than white males without college degrees.

White women with college degrees (70%) were 8% more supportive than white females without college degrees.

Blacks (61%) and Hispanics (62%) also said it was a good idea to send financial assistance to Ukraine.

A breakdown by age groups found:

Ages 18-29 – 55% good idea, 22% bad idea, 23% not sure.

Ages 30-44 – 49% good idea, 26% bad idea, 26% not sure.

Ages 45-64 – 67% good idea, 19% bad idea, 14% not sure.

Ages 65 and above – 79% good idea, 12% bad idea, 9% not sure.

While appearing before the United Nation's Food Security Ministerial on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine will be getting $215 million in emergency food assistance, with more aid expected in the future.

The Senate on Thursday was on track to pass a $40 billion emergency aid package to support Ukraine with weapons and other military help, NBC News reported. The package last week passed with a large majority in the House by a vote of 368 to 57.

The U.S. has committed more than $4 billion to Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February, The Hill reported.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., last week blocked the proposed $40 billion Ukraine supplemental aid package.

Paul told Newsmax that Congress cannot keep spending money without using what had already been allocated,

"Somebody's got to be fiscally conservative," Paul told Tuesday's "John Bachman Now." "I may be the last one standing, but I'm going to continue to say if you want to spend $40 billion, find it somewhere.

"There's gotta be somebody up here who's cranky enough to point out all the waste and all the expenditures, and I guess it's me this week."