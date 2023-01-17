Gallup Poll: 38% of Americans Delayed Medical Care in 2022

The percentage of Americans reporting that they or a family member postponed medical treatment in 2022 owing to cost rose 12 points in one year, to 38%, the highest in Gallup's 22-year trend.

It comes at a time when Americans are facing higher prices on food, rent, and medical care due to inflation.

Demographically, younger and lower-income Americans were more likely to delay medical treatment in 2022.

In the Gallup survey, 27% said the delayed medical treatment was for a "very" or "somewhat" serious condition or illness, while 11% said it was "not very" or "not at all" serious.

Reports of delaying care for a serious condition are up 12 points among lower-income U.S. adults, up 11 points among those in the middle-income group, and up 7 points among those with a higher income. The latest readings for the middle- and upper-income groups are the highest on record or tied with the highest.

Young and middle-aged adults are much more likely than older adults to say they or a family member delayed medical care for a serious condition last year. This is likely due to the fact that Americans aged 65 and older are covered by Medicare.

A new high of 35% of adults aged 18 to 49 said they or someone in their family put off care, while 25% of those aged 50 to 64, and 13% aged 65 and older said the same. The readings are up 12 points among those younger than 50, up 10 points among 50-64-year-olds, and up 6 points among those aged 65 and older.

More women (32%) than men (20%) in the survey reported delaying medical treatment, representing a 12-point increase from 2021 for women and a 5-point increase for men. The resulting 12-point gender gap is well above the 7-point average gender gap since 2001.

Each year since 2001, Gallup has tracked Americans' self-reports of delaying medical care in the past 12 months due to cost. Gallup interviews a minimum of 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older for each GPSS survey. The poll was conducted Nov. 9 to Dec. 2. No margin of error was reported.