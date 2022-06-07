Rasmussen Poll: Majority of Americans Say Depression Ahead

A majority of Americans said they believe the U.S. is headed for another Great Depression, according to the latest Rasmussen survey.

A total of 55% of respondents said another 1930s-like depression was likely over the next few years — the highest finding since 2009, Rasmussen Reports said.

Of that total, 25% said they thought another depression was very likely.

The Rasmussen survey found that 34% don't think another depression was likely, and 11% were not sure.

The survey of 1,000 adults was conducted May 11-12.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday said the U.S. faced the "very real risk of recession if not depression" in the first year of President Joe Biden's term.

"There was a very real risk of recession if not depression, and an American rescue plan has made enormous differences in communities across the country," Buttigieg told ABC News.

Based on the Rasmussen survey, not everyone agreed with Buttigieg.

Only 28% of respondents said they think the stock market will be higher a year from now — 33% said it will be lower. Another 20% said they expected the stock market to be about the same, while another 19% were not sure.

Republicans (48%) more than Democrats (24%) or unaffiliated Americans (30%) said they believed the stock market will be lower a year from now.

Republicans (71%) also were more likely to think another Great Depression was likely in the next few years. Only 42% of Democrats and 54% of the unaffiliated agreed.

Asked whether today's children will be better off than their parents, only 20% said they will be — a decline from 28% in 2018.

A total of 56% said they believe today's children will be worse off than their parents.

Blacks (25%) were more likely than whites (18%) or other minorities (20%) to say today's children will be better off than their parents.

More men (32%) than women (23%) said the stock market will be higher a year from now, and women (17%) also were less likely than men (22%) to say today's children will be better off than their parents.

Women (58%) also more likely than men (53%) to think it is at least somewhat likely a depression will occur over the next few years.

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., last week described the challenges facing the U.S. economy akin to a "hurricane" down the road and urged the Federal Reserve to take forceful measures to avoid tipping the world's biggest economy into a recession.