Poll: 23 Percent of Americans Rate State of Economy as Good

Just 23 percent of Americans rate the state of the economy as good, according to a new CNN poll released Wednesday, the same day the Federal Reserve announced its biggest interest rate hike since 2000 as it tries to tame inflation.

The poll, conducted April 28 to May 1 among 1,007 respondents, also found:

59% disapprove of the way President Joe Biden is handling his job, compared with 41% who approve.

66% disapprove of the way Biden is handling the U.S. economy, compared with 34% who approve. On other issues, voters also say Biden isn’t doing a good job, including on immigration (66% disapprove, 34% approve), helping the middle class (64% disapprove, 36% approve) and the situation in Ukraine (54% disapprove, 46% approve). Fifty-one percent of Americans approve of the way he has handled the coronavirus pandemic, though, compared with 48% who don’t.

55% say Biden’s policies have worsened economic conditions in the country, compared with 19% who say they have improved conditions.

68% say things in the U.S. are going pretty badly or very badly, while 32% said they were going very well or fairly well.

23% rate the economic conditions in the U.S. as good, compared with 77% who rate it as poor.

41% say they are worse off financially now than they were a year ago, while 23% said they were better off.

63% said they changed what groceries they bought in order to stay within budget while the same amount said they had to cut back on spending on extras and entertainment in order to afford food necessities.

Inflation is at its highest rate in four decades. Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chair, on Thursday said the Fed could continue to approve increases as large as half a percentage point, but that an even bigger increase was "not something the committee is actively considering."