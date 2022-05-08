×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: americans | bahamas | sandals emerald bay resort | deaths

American Woman Stricken in Bahamas Now Hospitalized in Miami

The Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Great Exuma, Bahamas
The Sandals Emerald Bay in Great Exuma, Bahamas (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 08 May 2022 09:49 PM

An American woman hospitalized on Friday in the Bahamas in serious condition is now being treated at a Miami hospital, Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle said, CNN reported on Sunday.

Three other Americans died of unknown causes at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma. Authorities are still attempting to ascertain what caused their deaths, although foul play is not suspected, according to Bahamian Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was first airlifted to a Nassau hospital, according to CNN. Officials have not confirmed that she was a guest at the same Sandals resort.

On Friday morning, staff at the Sandals resort called police to report a man had been found unresponsive in one of the hotel's villas, the New York Post reported.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement on Saturday that the man showed no signs of trauma and that, in addition, a couple was also discovered dead in another of the resort's villas. The couple, who had complained of illness the previous night, also had no signs of trauma.

Experts have been flown in to check out the conditions at the resort to ensure that there was not a public health risk to other guests or workers there, USA Today reported.

The State Department said on Sunday that it is "closely monitoring" the Bahamas police investigation into the incident, adding that it "stands ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance, [but] out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time."

The identities of the three Americans who died are expected to be released on Monday after their "official identification" has been completed, Rolle told CNN.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
An American woman hospitalized on Friday in the Bahamas in serious condition is now being treated at a Miami hospital, Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle said, CNN reported on Sunday.
americans, bahamas, sandals emerald bay resort, deaths
289
2022-49-08
Sunday, 08 May 2022 09:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved