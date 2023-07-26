×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: american | teens | driving | car | license

American Teens Driving Less as Costs Rise

By    |   Wednesday, 26 July 2023 01:50 PM EDT

As the costs of motor vehicles, gas, and car insurance have risen, fewer teenagers in America are getting licenses to drive.

The share of teenagers with a driver's license in the 16-19 age group declined from 64% in 1995 to just under 40% in 2021, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Other factors are contributing to the decline in driving. Ride-hailing and home-delivery apps make cars feel less essential, The Hill noted. America's urban centers are growing more crowded and less car-friendly. Teens are socializing more online and less in person. Many young people would rather bike or walk than pollute the environment.

The economics of finding a car, insuring it, and learning to drive can be daunting, especially for teens from lower-income families, The Hill observed. In urban areas, teens can take public transportation.

The decline in teen drivers reflects the impact of "graduated" licensing. Starting around 1996, states enacted new rules tailored to ease novice drivers onto the road. Teen drivers must now spend months gaining skills in low-risk settings before they gain full driving privileges.

Graduated licensing allows teens to practice driving with supervision before getting their license and restricts driving after they are licensed. Today all states have at least some elements of graduated licensing.

There are three stages in a graduated system: a supervised learner's period; an intermediate license, which is granted after a young driver passes a road test and which limits driving in high-risk situations (e.g., at nighttime or with teen passengers); and a license with full privileges. All states allow at least some exceptions so that novices may drive for specified purposes during restricted hours.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
As the costs of motor vehicles, gas, and car insurance have risen, fewer teenagers in America are getting licenses to drive. The share of teenagers with driver's licenses in the 16-19 age group declined from 64% in 1995 to just under 40% in 2021.
american, teens, driving, car, license
337
2023-50-26
Wednesday, 26 July 2023 01:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved