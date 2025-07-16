LAPD Makes Arrest in Murders of 'American Idol' Exec, Husband

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Monday's fatal shooting of an "American Idol" executive and her husband in Encino, California, KTLA has reported.

The suspect, Raymond Boodarian, was arrested in connection with the deaths of Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca, both 70, who were discovered dead with multiple gunshot wounds Monday after officers responded to a welfare check, according to the LAPD.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that a radio call for a possible burglary at the residence had been made four days earlier by a renter at a neighboring property who spotted someone climbing the property’s fence.

The suspect "was there for approximately half of an hour," LAPD Lt. Guy Golan said. "When the homeowners returned back to their residence, a violent struggle ensued between them and the suspect, who was already inside their home, which resulted in the victims tragically losing their lives."

According to police sources, officers arriving at the scene discovered a trail of blood leading to the front of the house and made entry through a shattered glass sliding door at the back, People reported. Deluca was discovered in the bathroom, while Kaye was found in the pantry.

Officials added that the killings appear to be random, and there is currently no known connection between the victims and the suspect.

Police said the suspect fled the area on foot after the killings, according to KTLA.

Kaye was an award-winning music producer of "American Idol" and had been involved with the show since 2009. Other high-profile shows she worked on included Miss Universe and the NAACP Image Awards.

A spokesperson for "American Idol" released a statement to KTLA, declaring that "we are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband Tom's passing. Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came into contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathies with her family and friends during this difficult time."