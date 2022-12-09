×
Tags: american girl | book | gender | puberty

Amid Backlash, American Girl Defends Book on Puberty Blockers

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 09 December 2022 04:39 PM EST

The company American Girl is defending its body positivity book amid criticism over the inclusion of gender identity, expression and advice on how to change gender by asking doctors for puberty blockers.

"A Smart Girl's Guide: Body Image Book" reportedly directs girls to transgender resources "if you don't have an adult to trust," according to the Daily Mail.

A passage in the book advises: "If you haven't gone through puberty yet, the doctor might offer medicine to delay your body's changes, giving you more time to think about your gender identity."

"Parts of your body may make you feel uncomfortable, and you may want to change the way you look," the book says at one point, according to the report. "That's totally OK!" 

"You can appreciate your body for everything it allows you to experience and still want to change certain things about it," another page adds.

American Girl spokesperson Julie Parks told USA Today no other American Girl book "has received similar criticism."

"Our Smart Girl's Guides are known for supporting young people and their families through a variety of complex adolescent topics," Parks said.

The company said that of "the many topics discussed," two pages were highlighted by conservative media and in negative reviews.

The company in a statement said the content in the book was developed "in partnership with medical and adolescent care professionals and consistently emphasizes the importance of having conversations and discussing any feelings with parents or trusted adults. We are committed to delivering content that leaves our readers feeling informed, confident, and positive about themselves."

