Kalob Byers, an American who was detained in Russia on suspicion of drug smuggling, has been released to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, an independent journalist reported Sunday, citing Byers’ mother.

Byers, 28, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with drug smuggling after officials found cannabis-laced marmalade in his baggage, the Moscow courts press service announced Saturday.

Byers had faced seven years in prison if convicted.