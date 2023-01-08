American Public Schools' Attendance Declines

In a problem supercharged by the COVID-19 pandemic, Axios reports that the attendance rate in America's schools is declining.

"The school board in Jefferson County, Colo., outside Denver, voted in November to close 16 schools. St. Paul, Minn., last summer closed five schools. The Oakland, Calif., school board last February voted to close seven schools after years of declining enrollment and financial strife," The Wall Street Journal reported.

The impact facing public schools in America is that they lose funding as they lose students. This can disadvantage low-income students who are financially constrained from attending private or home schools.

From fall 2019 to fall 2020, public schools lost more than 1 million students, the National Center for Education Statistics outlines, with enrollment dropping from 50.8 million to 49.4 million. But the pandemic hit many major metropolitan areas the hardest; the Journal finds in an analysis that "enrollment fell in roughly 85 of the nation's largest 100 public-school districts."

At the same time, in the case of New York City, charter school enrollment increased by roughly 7.8%.

By 2030, the federal government projects public school enrollment to fall to 47.3 million.