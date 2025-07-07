Trump: Sad to Watch Musk Go 'Off the Rails'

President Donald Trump says he is "saddened" by Elon Musk's starting a third party over concerns about government spending, calling it a "ridiculous" effort that just will not have its intended consequences.

"I think it's ridiculous to start a third party," Trump told reporters before he boarded Air Force One on his way back to Washington from the Fourth of July weekend. "It's always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion. Third parties have never worked. So he can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous."

Notably, speculation had Trump weighing a third party after Democrats and some Republicans attempted to impeach him, then investigate him, and ultimately prosecute him after Jan. 6, 2021.

But, instead of starting a third party that Trump said would just work to elect more left-leaning Democrats over Republicans throughout the U.S., Trump doubled down with the GOP and kept pushing his MAGA base to side with fiscal conservative Republicans against big-spending Democrats.

"I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a train wreck over the past five weeks," Trump wrote in a Sunday night Truth Social post. "He even wants to start a third political party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States – the System seems not designed for them.

"The one thing third parties are good for is the creation of complete and total disruption & chaos, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds!"

Trump's lengthy post added that the GOP he leads has become a "smooth running machine" that is effective against stopping the left's attempts to turn the U.S. toward socialism and away from the capitalism that made Musk the world's richest man, sometimes by government grants supplied to his business empires at Tesla and SpaceX.

"Republicans, on the other hand, are a smooth running 'machine,' that just passed the biggest bill of its kind in the history of our country," Trump wrote. "It is a great bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an electric car in a short period of time.

"I have been strongly opposed to that from the very beginning. People are now allowed to buy whatever they want – gasoline powered, hybrids (which are doing very well), or new technologies as they come about – No more EV Mandate."

Trump said Musk had no issues with the ending of former President Joe Biden's EV mandate, but also noted the Tesla chief also is upset about his SpaceX being impacted by losing out on getting his NASA administrator nominated.

"I have campaigned on this for two years and, quite honestly, when Elon gave me his total and unquestioned endorsement, I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV mandate – it was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had," Trump's post continued. "He said he had no problems with that – I was very surprised!

"Additionally, Elon asked that one of his close friends run NASA and, while I thought his friend was very good, I was surprised to learn that he was a blue blooded Democrat, who had never contributed to a Republican before. Elon probably was, also.

"I also thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon's corporate life.

"My Number One charge is to protect the American Public!"

Now, Musk's No. 1 mission is to defeat Republicans who helped get Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill passed.

Former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., noted on Newsmax that the ultimate impact of going rogue on MAGA for being upset about budget reconciliation limitations on cutting spending – like Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. – had just forced the OBBB to spend more money to buy the final vote of anti-Trump Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

So, Musk's effort to primary Republicans, by Santorum's argument, will merely elect most big-spending Democrats and effectively waste Musk's political donor money to just get more Democrat-led waste, fraud, and abuse in government spending.

South African-born Musk announced Saturday that he would create the so-called "America Party" to challenge what he called the United States' "one-party system."

Musk says the president's massive domestic spending plan would explode the U.S. debt, and has vowed to do everything in his power to defeat lawmakers who voted for it.

The former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) architect, who led a huge drive to slash federal spending and cut jobs, equated Trump's Republicans with rival Democrats when it came to domestic spending.

"When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy," Musk posted on X, the social media platform that he owns.

Musk gave few details of his plan and it was not clear whether he had registered the party with U.S. electoral authorities, but it could cause Republicans headaches in the 2026 midterm elections and beyond.

Earlier Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also threw shade at Musk's attempts to enter the political fray, telling him to stick to running his companies.

Asked by CNN if Musk's plan bothered the Trump administration, Bessent offered thinly veiled criticism.

"I believe that the boards of directors at his various companies wanted him to come back and run those companies, which he is better at than anyone," Bessent said. "So I imagine that those board of directors did not like this announcement [Saturday] and will be encouraging him to focus on his business activities, not his political activities."

Musk left DOGE in May to focus full-time on his corporate responsibilities, with Tesla's sales and image especially suffering from his brief venture into Trump's inner circle.

Trump gave Musk a grand send-off in the Oval Office during a bizarre ceremony during which Musk appeared with a black eye and received a golden key to the White House from the president.

But just days later the two were exchanging bitter insults on social media after Musk criticized Trump's flagship spending bill.

Trump would not comment Sunday when asked if he will ask Musk to return the golden key.

Information from Reuters, The Associated Press, and Agence France-Presse contributed to this report.