Qualtrics Poll: Majority Wants OT to Make Ends Meet Amid Inflation

Americans are looking to supplement their income with overtime to make ends meet as inflation is forcing them to work longer as their money buys less amid inflation, Business Insider reported.

The findings come from a Qualtrics survey of workers, 57% of whom "want the opportunity to work overtime or extra shifts," including 60% of working parents.

The Great Resignation is still in effect as workers are resigning with the goal of making more money per hour, according to the report.

"With budgets tightening, workers are searching for ways to meet the rising cost of living, including finding new jobs," Benjamin Granger, Qualtrics' chief workplace psychologist, wrote in a statement. "Employee turnover is a huge cost for companies, so it's business critical for organizations to understand which of their employees are likely to leave and why, so they can make adjustments to reduce attrition and retain key performers."

Living expenses are harder to pay for now compared to last year for 64% of workers, while nearly 70% of working parents say the same. The Brookings Institute recently estimated it costs $310,605 to raise a child.

The local economies are also forcing migration in the U.S.,as nearly 1 in 5 workers cut living expenses by moving to someplace more affordable, while 13% more plan to do the same.

More than 50% of workers have looked for a new job or are planning to, while 37% of workers are seeking a new job with a higher salary to afford to meet the costs of living.

Among working parents, 43% are looking for a new job, including nearly 50% who are looking to add a second job, according to the poll.

The Qualtrics poll was conducted between August and September among 1,000 full-time working adults.