Trump Plans 'Salute to America 250' Year-Long Party

Continuing his Agenda 47, former President Donald Trump announced his plans for "Salute to America 250," a year-long 250th birthday celebration for the United States that will run from Memorial Day 2025 through July 4, 2026.

As part of the plan, Trump hopes the Iowa State Fair will welcome plans to host a year-long "Great American State Fair" to showcase America to the world.

"Three years from now, the United States will celebrate the biggest and most important milestone in our country's history — 250 years of American independence," Trump said in his latest 47th president agenda video released Wednesday. "That's why as a nation, we should be preparing for the most spectacular birthday party. We want to make it the best of all time."

Details of the five-part plan for a year-long celebration of America's 250th birthday include:

White House "Salute to America 250" task force to celebrate across all 50 states from Memorial Day 2025 to July 4, 2026.

Great American State Fair world exhibition showcasing each of the 50 states, perhaps on the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Patriot Games, an Olympic-style event for the nation's high school athletes.

Executive Order to restore the Trump administration's National Garden of American Heroes that was halted by President Joe Biden's administration, a park honoring American exceptionalism and historic American figures.

An invitation for world tourists to share in America's 250th birthday.

"And finally, and most importantly, I ask America's great religious communities to pray for our nation and our people as we prepare for this momentous occasion," Trump concluded in the agenda video posted to Rumble and heralded in the campaign press release. "From the very beginning, America has been a country sustained and strengthened by prayer and by our communities of faith.

"As we chart a course toward the next 250 years, let us come together and rededicate ourselves as one nation under God."

Trump's announcement comes as he travels to Iowa for a barnstorming tour, where he will participate in a town hall and plead to Iowa caucus voters to keep him atop the Republican Party ticket for the 2024 presidential election.

"My hope is that the amazing people of Iowa will work with my administration to open up the legendary Iowa State Fairgrounds to host the Great American State Fair and welcome millions and millions of visitors from around the world to the heartland of America for this special one-time festival," Trump said, appealing to a potential boon for tourism.

"Together we will build it, and they will come," Trump added, using the famed quote from the classic American movie "Field of Dreams," filmed in Dyersville, Iowa.

Trump first teased the 250th year of America in his first address to a joint session of Congress in February 2017.

"In nine years the United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of our founding — 250 years since the day we declared our independence," Trump said then. "The 250th year for America will see a world that is more peaceful, more just, and more free."

"When we fulfill this vision," he continued, "when we celebrate our 250 years of glorious freedom — we will look back on tonight as when this new chapter of American greatness began."