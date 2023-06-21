AMC Pulls Detransitioner Documentary After Backlash

AMC Theatres pulled its screenings of an upcoming film that documents the stories of several transgender individuals who later returned to identifying with their biological sexes.

The theater chain's decision to pull "No Way Back: The Reality of Gender-Affirming Care" comes after a pro-LGBTQ organization, The Queer Trans Project, led a boycott against the movie's July 21 release date.

In a Wednesday post to its Instagram, the group applauded AMC's decision not to screen the film.

"Our community's swift action is a testament to the power of advocacy and the importance of raising our voices against harmful content," The Queer Trans Project wrote.

"Your collective efforts have made a significant impact, and the decision to pull No Way Back from AMC theaters is a step towards fostering a more inclusive and respectful environment. Thank you for your dedication and commitment to creating positive change," it added.

Ticket purchasing options for the film are not listed on AMC Theater's website, with the "No Way Back" website declaring that activists had pressured the chain to cancel the date.

The film's producers said they are working to make the movie available through streaming services and DVD, but no dates have been announced yet.