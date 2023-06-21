×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: amc theaters | transgender | lgbtq | movie

AMC Pulls Detransitioner Documentary After Backlash

By    |   Wednesday, 21 June 2023 10:25 PM EDT

AMC Theatres pulled its screenings of an upcoming film that documents the stories of several transgender individuals who later returned to identifying with their biological sexes.

The theater chain's decision to pull "No Way Back: The Reality of Gender-Affirming Care" comes after a pro-LGBTQ organization, The Queer Trans Project, led a boycott against the movie's July 21 release date.

In a Wednesday post to its Instagram, the group applauded AMC's decision not to screen the film.

"Our community's swift action is a testament to the power of advocacy and the importance of raising our voices against harmful content," The Queer Trans Project wrote.

"Your collective efforts have made a significant impact, and the decision to pull No Way Back from AMC theaters is a step towards fostering a more inclusive and respectful environment. Thank you for your dedication and commitment to creating positive change," it added.

Ticket purchasing options for the film are not listed on AMC Theater's website, with the "No Way Back" website declaring that activists had pressured the chain to cancel the date.

The film's producers said they are working to make the movie available through streaming services and DVD, but no dates have been announced yet.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
AMC Theatres pulled its screenings of an upcoming film that documents the stories of several transgender individuals who later returned to identifying with their biological sexes.
amc theaters, transgender, lgbtq, movie
201
2023-25-21
Wednesday, 21 June 2023 10:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved