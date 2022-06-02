×
Tags: amber heard | johnny depp | defamation | lawsuit

Washington Post Adds Editor's Note to Heard's Defamatory Op-Ed

Amber Heard
Actor Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse on Wednesday in Fairfax, Virginia. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 02 June 2022 01:54 PM

The Washington Post has added an editor's note to the Amber Heard opinion-editorial that culminated in a ruling she had defamed actor Johnny Depp with a trio of false statements.

The editor's note post Thursday read: "Editor's note, June 2, 2022: In 2019, Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation arising out of this 2018 op-ed. On June 1, 2022, following a trial in Fairfax County, Va. Circuit Court, a jury found Heard liable on three counts for the following statements, which Depp claimed were false and defamatory: (1) 'I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change.' (2) 'Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out.' (3) 'I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.'

"The jury separately found that Depp, through his lawyer Adam Waldman, defamed Heard in one of three counts in her countersuit."

A jury awarded Depp more than $10 million Wednesday in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Heard. The trial lasted six weeks.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
