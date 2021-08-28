Amazon Web Services Disables ISIS Propaganda Website

Amazon has disabled a website that was being used by an Islamic State media group to distribute propaganda for the terrorist organization, reports The Washington Post.

Some of the content celebrated the Thursday suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that killed at least 170 people, including 13 U.S. military personnel.

The ISIS propaganda wing, Nida-e-Haqq, had been using Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud-computing division, to host content.

Rita Katz, the executive director of SITE Intelligence Group, an organization that monitors extremism online, said some of the website's messages were about the ISIS-K offshoot that has claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack. Katz's organization discovered the link with Amazon Web Services.

The Nida-e-Haqq app Thursday showed what it said was an image of the suicide bomber before the attack.

Amazon spokesman Casey McGee said in an email after The Post reported on SITE's findings that the website linked to the app was disabled for violating the company's web services use policy.

Katz said the app's source code shows words and images drawn from the website, which had been hosted by Amazon Web Services since April.

“It’s just mind-blowing that even after all these years, ISIS could still find a way to exploit a hosting company like Amazon,” Katz said.

“Of course, we should presume that ISIS will always be searching for ways to bypass security protocols, but this app isn’t even trying to stay low-key. It is blatantly filled with official ISIS claims, media, and logos of ISIS’ media arms, clear as day. This app was clearly created to keep ISIS’ message and content alive and distributed online."