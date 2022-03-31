Amazon Unionization Effort in Alabama Appears to Fail Again

The unionization effort by Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, seems to be headed toward defeat, but hundreds of contested ballots still remain, CNBC reported.

Of the 2,375 ballots cast in the Thursday vote on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, the second attempt in two years by labor organizers at the warehouse, there were 993 votes opposing the union and 875 in favor.

However, some 416 ballots remain challenged by Amazon and the union, and the results still need to be formally certified by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

The board plans to hold a hearing in the coming weeks to decide whether the challenged ballots will be opened and counted.

The retail union will likely challenge the results. It has already filed objections to the board over Amazon's conduct during the second election; it was held because the NLRB found that Amazon improperly interfered in the first vote.

"We believe that every valid vote must be counted and every objection heard," said union President Stuart Appelbaum. "Workers here deserve that."