WSJ: Amazon Among Bidders for Signify Health

amazon logo

(Photo 209364080 © Claudio Caridi | Dreamstime.com)

Sunday, 21 August 2022 08:24 PM EDT

Amazon.com Inc is among bidders for healthcare company Signify Health Inc, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Signify Health is up for sale in an auction that could value the company at well over $8 billion, the newspaper reported.

Neither Amazon nor Signify responded to Reuters' requests for comment on Sunday.

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that CVS Health Corp. was seeking to buy Signify as it looked to expand in-home health services.

Signify has a market cap of around $4.97 billion based on its stock closing price on Friday, showed data from Refinitiv.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


