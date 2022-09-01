Amazon Faces Lawsuit Alleging Discrimination Against Whites, Asians

A woman is suing Amazon over its program that provides "Black, Latinx, and Native American entrepreneurs" a $10,000 stipend to the exclusion of white and Asian business owners.

The class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of Crystal Bolduc targets the stipend program for upstart companies, referred to by Amazon as a "diversity grant," as a racially discriminatory system.

First obtained on Thursday by the Washington Free Beacon, the lawsuit reads: "Amazon.com ... engages [in] patently unlawful racial discrimination by providing a $10,000 bonus to 'Black, Latinx, and Native American entrepreneurs' who act as its delivery service partners, while withholding this stipend from Asian-Americans and whites who deliver Amazon packages."

Bolduc is also requesting that Amazon terminate the program and provide damages to anyone affected by the policies pursuant to violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, Breitbart noted.

"Plaintiff Crystal Bolduc brings suit to enjoin Amazon.com from continuing these racially discriminatory practices, and to recover damages on behalf of everyone who has suffered unlawful racial discrimination on account of this program," the complaint continued.

Her legal team consists of America First Legal general counsel Gene Hamilton, Adam Mortara and Jonathan Mitchell. The three have a history of previously serving in the Trump administration or tackling notable cases on behalf of conservative clients.

This is not the first time Amazon has faced allegations of discrimination. Last October, Jonathan Correll sued the company for allegedly giving preferential advertising to minority-run businesses at the expense of white employers. The litigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, other companies also face accusations of discrimination against white people.

Former American Express employee Nick Williams told Newsmax in July that he was fired for refusing service to a Black woman who he claims didn't provide him articles of incorporation, bank statements or utility bills.

"This woman ... I didn't know she was African American. It was a time of Zoom calls, and the camera was never on," Williams argued. "But America Express said, 'You know what, we've looked. We're not approving enough African Americans.'"