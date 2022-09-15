Amazon Closing Fulfillment Centers Nationwide

Amazon is closing fulfillment centers nationwide and delaying building other sites after its pandemic expansion left it with too much space and too many workers, according to CNBC.

The retail giant has shuttered 44 facilities and delayed the opening of 25 sites, according to MWPVL International, a supply chain and logistics consulting firm that tracks Amazon's distribution network.

Amazon during the pandemic nearly doubled its footprint, from roughly 272 million square feet at the end of 2019 to more than 525 million square feet at the end of 2021, according to CNBC.

The company found itself hampered with "too much space ... versus our demand patterns," CFO Brian Olsavsky said in April.

Sites have been shuttered in North Carolina, Maryland, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Tennessee.

"While we're closing some of our older sites, we're also enhancing some of our facilities, and we continue to open new sites as well," an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC. "In fact, since 2020, we've added more than 350 new modern facilities to our network in the U.S. alone and have dozens more facilities under construction here in the U.S. and around the world."