Amazon Begins Drone Delivery Service in 2 Cities

Amazon Prime Air began drone deliveries to customers in California and Texas on Friday.

Amazon told KTXL-TV in Sacramento, California, the deliveries began in Lockeford, California, about 50 miles south of Sacramento, and College Station, Texas, which is about 95 miles northwest of Houston.

“Our aim is to safely introduce our drones to the skies,” said Natalie Banke, a spokeswoman for Prime Air, said in a statement to KTXL. “We are starting in these communities and will gradually expand deliveries to more customers over time.”

In June, Amazon named Lockeford as the first city to receive drone deliveries, citing its links to the aviation industry. Weldon B. Cooke, who built and flew airplanes in the early 1900s, was a resident of the city. The company did not say why College Station was picked, but its proximity to Houston, where NASA’s Johnson Space Center is located, could be a reason.

The company said after a customer is "onboarded" and orders a package, the drone will fly into their backyard, drop the package, and fly away. The drones can carry up to five pounds. The company has not released the cost of delivery.

Amazon said it will notify customers when drone delivery service will be available in their area.

Amazon has been working with the Federal Aviation Administration and officials in Lockeford and College Station to begin the service. It is one of three drone companies to earn an FAA air carrier certificate.

