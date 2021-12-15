×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Amazon cloud services | Netflix | Slack

Amazon's Cloud Hit Again — Affecting Netflix, Slack, DoorDash

Amazon
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 11:40 AM

Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday that its cloud service, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is facing internet connectivity issues in two regions on the U.S. West Coast.

AWS, which is a public cloud service provider, supports online infrastructures of many companies including Netflix. AWS's dashboard showed that it was investigating Internet connectivity issues in the "US-West-1 and US-West-2" regions.

According to Downdetector.com, services at Netflix, Slack, Amazon's Ring and DoorDash were also down. This indicates that the outage could be widespread. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Amazon's live-streaming site, Twitch, also said its services were facing several issues.

A major outage disrupted Amazon's cloud services for several hours last week that resulted in Netflix, Disney+, Robinhood and a slew of other services being inaccessible, including Amazon's e-commerce website.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Amazon.com Inc said Wednesday that its cloud service, Amazon Web Services (AWS), was facing Internet connectivity issues in two regions on the U.S. West Coast.
Amazon cloud services, Netflix, Slack
139
2021-40-15
Wednesday, 15 December 2021 11:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved