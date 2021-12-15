Amazon's Cloud Hit Again — Affecting Netflix, Slack, DoorDash

Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday that its cloud service, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is facing internet connectivity issues in two regions on the U.S. West Coast.

AWS, which is a public cloud service provider, supports online infrastructures of many companies including Netflix. AWS's dashboard showed that it was investigating Internet connectivity issues in the "US-West-1 and US-West-2" regions.

According to Downdetector.com, services at Netflix, Slack, Amazon's Ring and DoorDash were also down. This indicates that the outage could be widespread. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Amazon's live-streaming site, Twitch, also said its services were facing several issues.

A major outage disrupted Amazon's cloud services for several hours last week that resulted in Netflix, Disney+, Robinhood and a slew of other services being inaccessible, including Amazon's e-commerce website.