US Military Leader Visits Panama to Talk Security, Canal

A senior U.S. military commander who oversees operations for much of Latin America is visiting Panama this week to discuss security cooperation, as well as the Panama Canal and migration, the U.S. embassy in the Central American nation said Wednesday.

Adm. Alvin Holsey, the head of the U.S. military's Southern Command, is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and Thursday with Panamanian officials amid the Trump administration's concerns that China holds undue influence over the country's namesake canal, one of the world's busiest maritime trade passages.