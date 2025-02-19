WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alvin holsey | southcom | panama | canal | security

US Military Leader Visits Panama to Talk Security, Canal

US Military Leader Visits Panama to Talk Security, Canal
Ships traverse the Panama Canal (Martin Bernetti / AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 05:11 PM EST

A senior U.S. military commander who oversees operations for much of Latin America is visiting Panama this week to discuss security cooperation, as well as the Panama Canal and migration, the U.S. embassy in the Central American nation said Wednesday.

Adm. Alvin Holsey, the head of the U.S. military's Southern Command, is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and Thursday with Panamanian officials amid the Trump administration's concerns that China holds undue influence over the country's namesake canal, one of the world's busiest maritime trade passages.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A senior U.S. military commander who oversees operations for much of Latin America is visiting Panama this week to discuss security cooperation, as well as the Panama Canal and migration, the U.S. embassy in the Central American nation said Wednesday.
alvin holsey, southcom, panama, canal, security
85
2025-11-19
Wednesday, 19 February 2025 05:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved