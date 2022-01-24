×
MLK's Niece Says Biden 'Playing the Race Card' on Voting Reform

Alveda King
Alveda King, center, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., speaks following a meeting with President Donald Trump and other faith-based inner-city leaders at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2019. (Saul Loeb, AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 24 January 2022 11:40 AM

President Joe Biden is "playing the race card" in his remarks about voting reform, according to Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a former Georgia state representative.

King, in an interview on the podcast "John Solomon Reports," claimed that Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are "stirring up emotions to get their way," in an effort to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.

King said that before her uncle became a leader in the civil rights movement he was a "prophet and a preacher," and said, "You have to put all of that together and represent human dignity from the womb to the tomb."

She went on to say, "That's not what Biden is doing — Nancy Pelosi and all of them — they're stirring up emotions to get their way. It's like having temper tantrums when you [are] in the highest seats in this office."

King also said that her uncle "believed in appropriate voting and legislation and the laws, but he said, 'the law can't make you love me, but it can keep you from lynching me.' "

