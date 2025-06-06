Judge Halts Trump Ban on Foreign Harvard Students

U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs issued a temporary restraining order Thursday against President Donald Trump's executive order to suspend the entry of new international students to Harvard University, marking a temporary setback for the administration amid ongoing litigation with the Ivy League institution, Axios reported.

The court's action extended Burroughs' earlier order and prevents the Department of Homeland Security from revoking Harvard's student and exchange visitor program certification until at least June 20.

The case marks the latest development in a weeks-long legal standoff between the Trump administration and Harvard. The university accused the federal government of targeting it for political reasons and violating constitutional protections. Trump accused Harvard of fostering DEI and antisemitism.

In a legal filing Thursday, Harvard amended its existing lawsuit to claim that the president's proclamation breaches the First Amendment.

"The university alleges that the president's actions 'are not undertaken to protect the interests of the United States,' but instead to pursue a government vendetta against Harvard," Harvard said.

"With the stroke of a pen, the DHS Secretary and the President have sought to erase a quarter of Harvard's student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission and the country," the amended complaint states. "Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard."

Trump signed the executive order Wednesday. It suspends the admission of international students to Harvard for at least 90 days and directs Cabinet members to consider revoking the student visas of current Harvard international students.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem followed with an order for DHS to terminate Harvard's student and exchange visitor program certification, though the court now freezes that directive.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin criticized the court's decision in a statement Thursday.

"The ruling delays justice and seeks to kneecap the President's constitutionally vested powers under Article II of the Executive Branch," she said. "It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments; that fact hasn't changed.

"The Trump administration is committed to restoring common sense to our student visa system, and we expect a higher court to vindicate us in this. We have the law, the facts, and common sense on our side."

Harvard President Alan Garber addressed the university community Thursday, supporting affected students and reaffirming the school's commitment to inclusivity.

"International students and scholars make outstanding contributions inside and outside of our classrooms and laboratories, fulfilling our mission of excellence in countless ways," Garber said. "We will celebrate them, support them, and defend their interests as we continue to assert our Constitutional rights."