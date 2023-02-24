4 Alligators Removed After Woman Killed Trying to Save Dog

Four alligators were removed from a gated senior community in Florida after an 85-year-old female resident was killed by a 10-foot alligator named Henry.

The Daily Mail reports that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed the reptiles from the Spanish Lakes Fairways retirement community in Fort Pierce after Gloria Serge was mauled to death trying to rescue her dog from the alligator on Monday.

Wildlife officials later captured and euthanized Henry, and three other alligators were removed from the community's series of interconnected lakes as well.

Judy Murray, Serge's neighbor, told TMZ she saw authorities removing all the alligators from the community's lakes but was unsure where they were being taken. There are five to six lakes in the community.

The next-door neighbor said she isn't afraid of the reptiles and added that Serge might have had a "senior moment," as she normally wouldn't walk her dog along the water.

Serge's dog, Trooper, survived the attack and has gone to live with her family following her death.

Serge's final moments were captured on a wildlife camera, and she can be seen walking along the lake's edge with her dog when the alligator surfaces and lunges for the pair.

The elderly woman tried to rescue her dog from the alligator's jaws, but the reptile grabbed her instead and dragged her into the lake.

Another neighbor, Carole Thomas, 76, told Inside Edition that she called 911 and tried to help Serge while she was on the phone.

"There's a woman in the lake," Thomas said. "The alligator's got her. I think she's gone. Oh, my God!"

Thomas added that she tried to pull Serge to land using a pole, but said, "There is no way I could have gotten to her sooner."

Serge's body was later recovered from the lake.

Inside Edition reports that local residents said the alligator was a fixture in the neighborhood and they had named it Henry.

Serge is the third person to be killed by an alligator in Florida since July.