WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alligator alcatraz | ron desantis | immigration | florida | deportation | trump

DeSantis: 'Alligator Alcatraz' Deportation Flights Have Begun

Friday, 25 July 2025 11:29 AM EDT

Deportation flights from the remote Everglades immigration lockup known as "Alligator Alcatraz" began in the past few days, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.

The flights operated by the Department of Homeland Security have transferred about 100 detainees from the immigration detention center to other countries, said DeSantis, who expects that number to increase soon.

"I think you're going to see the numbers go up dramatically," DeSantis said during a news conference near the South Florida detention center.

Officials said that two or three flights have departed from the site so far, but they didn't say where those flights headed.

Critics have condemned the facility as cruel and inhumane. DeSantis and other Republican officials have defended it as part of the state's aggressive push to support President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Building the facility in the Everglades and naming it after a notorious federal prison were meant as deterrents, DeSantis and other officials have said.

The White House has delighted in the area's remoteness — about 50 miles west of Miami — and the fact that it is teeming with pythons and alligators. It hopes to convey a message to detainees and the rest of the world that repercussions will be severe if the immigration laws of the United States are not followed.

The center was built in eight days over 10 square miles of the Everglades. It features more than 200 security cameras, more than 5 miles of barbed wire, and 400 security personnel.

It currently holds about 2,000 people, with the potential to double the capacity, Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said Friday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Deportation flights from the remote Everglades immigration lockup known as "Alligator Alcatraz" began in the past few days, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.
alligator alcatraz, ron desantis, immigration, florida, deportation, trump
266
2025-29-25
Friday, 25 July 2025 11:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved