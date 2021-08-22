Allen West Denies Wife Was Drinking After Her DWI Arrest

Former Florida Congressman and current Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West and his wife, Angela, on Sunday both strongly denied that she had been drinking before her DWI arrest Friday.

Angela West in a statement posted to her Facebook page said she only drank water and lemonade at dinner before the arrest, reports WFAA. Allen West tweeted pictures of receipts from the restaurant where his wife had dinner that night, which listed Angela’s name, three food items and a lemonade.

Allen West demanded an in-person apology from Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot by Tuesday, and called on the arresting officer to be fired.

According to police, Angela West was pulled over after an officer “had reasons to believe the driver may be intoxicated.”

West said that the reason she was pulled over was for not using a turn signal.

The officer put West through a field sobriety test, which led to her DWI arrest. West was then taken to Dallas County jail, where blood was drawn to determine the blood alcohol level. Those results are still pending. West said that she told officers beforehand that she would be “a little off balance in some of the exercises” due to a previous aneurysm.

West said the arresting officer put her in a squad car and left her young grandson with another officer.

The child was later released to his father, according to WFAA. Allen West said Sunday that he was “livid” about how the police handled the situation, and that they should not have left his grandson with two officers before his parents picked him up.

“[N]ow I support the thin blue line, but this is insidious," he said in an Instagram video. "They put my grandson at risk, at jeopardy, left him with a couple of police officers, and carted his grandmother into jail when she had water and lemonade.”

Police said that Angela West faces a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.