Alleged Attacker in NY Had Note Urging Family to 'Repent to Allah'

Trevor Bickford, the alleged Islamic extremist wielding a machete who is suspected of attacking New York police officers on New Year's Eve near Times Square wrote a manifesto that pleaded with his family to "repent to Allah and accept Islam," police sources told the New York Post.

Bickford, a 19-year-old resident of Wells, Maine, traveled to New York two days before the attack. He had the handwritten note in his backpack, as well as a collection of religious material and $200, while staying the Bowery Mission in Manhattan, the sources said.

"To my family — specifically, mother — I'm sorry for not having been a good enough son," the note read, according to a police source. "I fear greatly that you will not repent to Allah. And therefore I hold hope in my heart that a piece of you believes so that you may be taken out to the hellfire."

The note also addressed his brother Travis, stating, "Of anyone I've known who I have felt is closest to faith — it's you. Of anyone I've ever wanted to accept Islam with me — it's you. Please repent to Allah and accept Islam. I fear for you.

To his other brother, who is reportedly in the Marines, the noted stated, "To Devon, there was a time when we were close, but that time has passed. You have joined the ranks of my enemy. And for that I can give you no kind words — return to Allah.”

Bickford "found religion" in recent years after the death of his father, who died from an overdose five years ago at the age of 41. The Portland Press Herald reported that the father played a "very active" role in the lives of his three sons and "could often be found coaching them at football and wrestling."

Sources said Bickford became "radicalized" about a month ago, and he was already on the FBI radar when he took a train to New York on Thursday.

Bickford was shot in the shoulder and wounded during the attack, police said. He remained hospitalized Sunday and has not yet been charged. Two police officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the Bowery Mission, police sources said investigators found a sheath for the machete, several other knives and a collection of religious material.