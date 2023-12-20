Trump Lawyer: Colorado Ballot Ruling 'Ridiculous'

The Colorado Supreme Court's ruling to keep former President Donald Trump off the state's primary ballot next year is a "ridiculous decision" that will be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, said Alina Habba, a Trump attorney.

"Look, this is the problem I face every day when I go to court; judges want to make a name for themselves," Habba said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily. "They think they're pioneers for the liberal radical left. You're not a pioneer. You're going to look ridiculous."

Habba's comments were made while she said she agreed with former White House attorney Ty Cobb's assessment that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the Colorado ruling with a 9-0 decision.

"This was such a ridiculous decision that I'm not even concerned that the Supreme Court will make the right decision here," said Habba.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Tuesday that Trump cannot appear on the state's ballot in next year's presidential primary election after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, citing the 14th Amendment's "insurrection clause" in the U.S. Constitution that bars officials who have engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" from holding office.

The ruling applies only to Colorado's March 5 Republican primary, but could also affect Trump's status in the Nov. 5 general election.

Habba said the local court not only does not understand due process but also doesn't understand the Constitution.

"Whether you're a federal judge or a state judge, when the Supreme Court overturns you, that's not a good look, and there is no question in my mind," she said. "Due process exists for a reason. There has to be some America left. There just has to be."

Meanwhile, she said Trump has not been shaken by the ruling.

"I would love to tell you he's shaken by it, but he's not. It's another day," Habba said. "This is the way they've been treating him since 2015. It just shows you how much he loves the country. He is willing to sacrifice every piece of his life, including his family, and his businesses, for the sake of the country. So he's strong. He's stronger than ever."