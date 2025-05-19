WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alina habba | new jersey | ice | ras baraka | lamonica mciver | detention facility | confrontation

Habba Dismisses Charges Against N.J. Mayor After ICE Spat

By    |   Monday, 19 May 2025 08:57 PM EDT

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba announced on Monday that she would be dismissing the charges against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka after his confrontation with ICE officials a week and a half ago at a detention facility for illegal criminal migrants.

"After extensive consideration," Habba said in a press release, "we have agreed to dismiss Mayor Baraka's misdemeanor charge of trespassing for the sake of moving forward."

"In the spirit of public interest, I have invited the mayor to tour Delaney Hall. The government has nothing to hide at this facility, and I will personally accompany the mayor so he can see that firsthand. The citizens of New Jersey deserve unified leadership so we can get to work to keep our state safe. The dismissal against the mayor is not the end of this matter."

Nonetheless, Habba went on to note that she would be charging Rep. LaMonica McIver with assaulting law enforcement. McIver was one of three New Jersey House Democrats who were at the facility amid the confrontation with officers.

"I have persistently made efforts to address these issues without bringing criminal charges and have given Representative McIver every opportunity to come to a resolution, but she has unfortunately declined. No one is above the law — politicians or otherwise. It is the job of this office to uphold justice impartially, regardless of who you are. Now we will let the justice system work," the New Jersey attorney added.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba announced she would be dismissing the charges against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka after his confrontation with ICE officials a week and a half ago at a detention facility for illegal criminal migrants.
alina habba, new jersey, ice, ras baraka, lamonica mciver, detention facility, confrontation
246
2025-57-19
Monday, 19 May 2025 08:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved