Habba Dismisses Charges Against N.J. Mayor After ICE Spat

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba announced on Monday that she would be dismissing the charges against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka after his confrontation with ICE officials a week and a half ago at a detention facility for illegal criminal migrants.

"After extensive consideration," Habba said in a press release, "we have agreed to dismiss Mayor Baraka's misdemeanor charge of trespassing for the sake of moving forward."

"In the spirit of public interest, I have invited the mayor to tour Delaney Hall. The government has nothing to hide at this facility, and I will personally accompany the mayor so he can see that firsthand. The citizens of New Jersey deserve unified leadership so we can get to work to keep our state safe. The dismissal against the mayor is not the end of this matter."

Nonetheless, Habba went on to note that she would be charging Rep. LaMonica McIver with assaulting law enforcement. McIver was one of three New Jersey House Democrats who were at the facility amid the confrontation with officers.

"I have persistently made efforts to address these issues without bringing criminal charges and have given Representative McIver every opportunity to come to a resolution, but she has unfortunately declined. No one is above the law — politicians or otherwise. It is the job of this office to uphold justice impartially, regardless of who you are. Now we will let the justice system work," the New Jersey attorney added.