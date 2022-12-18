Pentagon: No Sign of Alien Life

There is no sign of alien life, the Pentagon said.

"We have not seen anything, and we're still very early on, that would lead us to believe that any of the objects that we have seen are of alien origin," Ronald Moultrie, the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, said at a press briefing Friday, according to the New York Post.

The briefing, by Moultrie and All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office director Sean Kirkpatrick, came a day after the Senate's passing of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. The 2023 NDAA includes language codifying how AARO will investigate what has been dubbed "unidentified aerial phenomena" while also offering protections to Defense Department employees and contractors who report them. It is expected President Joe Biden will approve the NDAA.

During the briefing, Kirkpatrick said that his office, which was established in July, had received "several hundreds" of UAP reports.

While the AARO director did not rule out the chance that intelligent lifeforms exist, he did add with regard to UAPs, "I would just say we are structuring our analysis to be very thorough and rigorous. We will go through it all. I will follow that data and science wherever it goes."