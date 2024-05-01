Trans Athlete to Compete in Women's Water Polo Club Nationals

A 31-year-old transgender woman reportedly is set to compete for the second time in the national collegiate women's water polo club championships that begin Friday at Texas A&M University.

Alicia Paans, 31, is a graduate student and member of the University of Michigan club water polo team, and she played for the Wolverines last year when they won the national title over the University of California-Santa Barbara.

This tournament is separate from the NCAA women's water polo championships, which begin May 8.

The Collegiate Water Polo Association, which governs the club sport, issued a policy in January that allows transgender athletes to compete in the gender for which they identify, provided they submit a letter of confirmation from the athlete, if an adult, or a parent or guardian for a minor, plus medical confirmation from a physician that the athlete's total testosterone level in serum is below 10 nmol/L within 60 days before their first competition.

The Independent Council on Women's Sports denounced Paans' participation in the tournament, especially in a contact sport.

"The Collegiate Water Polo Association has made it clear in their policy that they do not prioritize safe or fair competition for women in water polo," ICONS co-founder Marshi Smith said, according to Reduxx. "Their discriminatory policy announcement came after they had crowned the University of Michigan team with a national title, despite utilizing a male player — a secret weapon not accessible to other women's teams in the tournament."

Reduxx reported that according to the ICONS, the parents of Paans' opponents have confirmed that she uses female locker rooms and facilities while competing.

The Michigan club named Paans its player of the week in a March 12 post on its Instagram account. It described Paans as a graduate student from Tallahassee, Florida, studying social work. The post also listed Paans as a chess champion; Paans finished second in the 2022 Michigan Chess Association Women's Open.

Newsmax reached out to Ed Haas, the CWPA's director of communications, and the Michigan water polo club team for comment.