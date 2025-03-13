NRB's Miller: AM Radio in Danger

OPINION

Defending AM Radio is About Preserving Access to Free Information

In today's digital age, we are witnessing the consequences of corporate censorship — with big tech, banking institutions, and other powerful entities deciding who gets a platform and who gets silenced.

The battle over content control now extends beyond our handheld devices, reaching into the very cars we drive.

Now is not the time to allow automakers to become the next gatekeepers of information, determining which voices are heard and which are suppressed.

As automakers develop more connected dashboards, the question arises: who decides what information drivers can access on the road?

The push to remove AM radio from new vehicles isn't a matter of phasing out outdated technology; it's about determining who controls the flow of information within our vehicles.

Last year, Congress made progress in advancing legislation to protect AM radio in vehicles.

But the fight isn't over.

A legislative proposal which has gained strong bipartisan support is now closer than ever to passage. The "AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act" has already secured overwhelming support in the U.S. Senate and is building momentum rapidly in the U.S. House.

This legislation would require all new vehicles manufactured or imported into America to include AM radio in the dashboard, ensuring that millions of Americans continue to have access to this vital resource.

Congress itself has a public interest obligation to uphold free access to broadcasting by ensuring AM radio remains available to all citizens.

Removing AM radio from the dashboard would disenfranchise thousands of Americans who cannot afford the luxury of a connected dashboard, further deepening the digital divide.

The "AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act" would ensure that automakers cannot phase out AM radio in favor of digital-only options, preserving an essential tool for public communication.

Concurrently, it recognizes that AM radio is not just a relic of the past, but that it represents a pillar of America's long-standing commitment to the free flow of information, ensuring that all voices can be heard without corporate interference.

Earlier this year, Ford announced its decision not to offer the next-generation Apple CarPlay in its lineup. GM made a similar announcement last year.

If this trend continues, it may sideline access to free, independent broadcasting like AM radio, as newer infotainment systems prioritize digital services and subscription-based platforms in the auto dash.

The implications of these decisions extend beyond mere convenience or financial considerations. If automakers dictate which apps and services are available in vehicles, they effectively control the content in your dashboard.

Removing AM radio from cars would limit a historically free and open medium, placing control of information into the hands of a few powerful corporations.

At its core, this issue touches on a fundamental principle: Americans should have the freedom to access content of their choosing without corporate gatekeepers determining what they can and cannot hear.

AM radio provides a platform for voices that might otherwise be marginalized by algorithm-driven digital platforms.

Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Ed Markey, D-Mass., who reintroduced the "AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act" during the 119th Congress, have been vocal about the importance of AM radio. Sen. Cruz, addressing a room of Christian communicators at the 2025 NRB International Christian Media Convention, emphasized:

"We’re living in a time where free speech, particularly for faith-based voices, are being threatened. That’s why I’m proud to champion the 'AM for Every Vehicle Act.'"

Cruz continued: "AM radio isn’t just a medium for news and entertainment — it’s a critical platform for emergency communication, public discourse, and of course, for Christian radio.

"I'm honored to stand with you in defending religious liberty, protecting free speech, and ensuring that Christian media continues to thrive."

At the 2024 NRB International Christian Media Convention, NRB welcomed the support of President Donald J. Trump, who pledged, "I will do my part to protect AM radio in our cars."

His remarks reaffirmed the vital role AM radio plays in safeguarding free speech and ensuring that all Americans, regardless of location, have access to diverse viewpoints.

The attempt to remove AM radio from the auto dash concerns more than technology and entertainment; it's about who controls the message Americans can hear.

Congress must act now to ensure that AM radio remains in the dashboard, keeping the airwaves open and accessible to all.

This is not a partisan issue.

It’s a matter of national interest and free speech.

The fight for AM radio is the fight to let the free voice of every American lead the conversation.

Troy A. Miller is president and CEO of The National Association of Religious Broadcasters (NRB). He is a senior executive with over 30 years of business and management experience.