Algerian Gold Boxing Winner Sues in Gender Flap

Saturday, 10 August 2024 04:54 PM EDT

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer at the center of a gender dispute at the Paris Olympics, has filed a formal legal complaint, citing being the victim of online harassment, her lawyer said on Saturday. Khelif, who won the gold medal in the women's welterweight category on Friday, has along with Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting been in the spotlight at the Games in a dispute that has dominated headlines and been the subject of heated debate on social media.

Khelif's lawyer Nabil Boudi told Reuters the complaint was filed on Friday.

"All that is being said about me on social media is immoral. I want to change the minds of people around the world," Khelif said on Saturday.

