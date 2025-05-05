AOC's Silence on Career Plans Builds Suspense

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is keeping supporters in limbo amid speculation about a possible bid for the Democrat nomination for the presidency in the 2028 election.

A post on X on April 25 made it seem like a run for the White House was in the works when she told an audience in Idaho, "And from the waitress who is now speaking to you today from this podium, I can tell you, impossible is nothing."



Ocasio-Cortez, appearing in Idaho on a speaking tour with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., acknowledged that the state was handily won by President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

"I know that looking around here, it can feel impossible for Republicans out here to be defeated," she said. "That's not true. It's simply not true."

Ocasio-Cortez has brushed aside recent questions from reporters about running for the presidency, saying it's more important to focus on key issues facing Congress, like Medicaid funding.

"The chatter is that she's feeling out running for president in 2028, or at least forcing the discussion to be that way," Democrat strategist Steven Maviglio told The Hill.

The Hill reported that Ocasio-Cortez took in nearly $10 million in campaign contributions in the first quarter of this year, according to her congressional campaign staff. The report said she might also be looking at the possibility of running for the Senate.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who is up for reelection in 2028, has faced hostile reactions from some in the party over his recent actions in Washington.

"She bridges the gap when there's a vacuum from the leadership in place today," Democrat political strategist Angelo Greco told The Hill.

Greco stopped short of predicting her decision.

"I think the future is bright for AOC," he said. "She has a number of options."