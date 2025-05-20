Poll: AOC Is Face of Democratic Party

A new poll shows that voters believe Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is the face of the Democratic Party.

A poll conducted by Co/efficient said 26% of voters said Ocasio-Cortez was the face of the Democrats, while another 26% said no one is leading the party. "Other" polled at 22%.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who typically votes with Democrats, was a distant second at 12%, while Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, was third at 8%.

Other Democrats who polled behind Ocasio-Cortez were former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The survey was conducted May 7-9 among 1,462 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.27 percentage points.