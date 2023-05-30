AOC May Quit Twitter After Musk Promotes Bogus Account

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has threatened to stop using Twitter after Elon Musk promoted an account parodying her, the Independent reported.

The New York Democrat tweeted on Tuesday that "there's a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility.

"It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread," she continued. "I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see."

Ocasio-Cortez has had numerous public arguments recently on Twitter with Musk.

She reacted on Tuesday to the fake account after Musk responded with a flames emoji to one of the fake tweets that said, "This might be the wine talking, but I've got a crush on [Elon Musk]."

The joke account was labeled "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody)".

According to Twitter's bylaws, the company permits mock accounts of notable personalities as long as they "distinguish themselves in their account name and in their bio," the New York Post reported.

The real congresswoman's account is distinguished by a gray checkmark, which indicates it represents government property.

The fake account has a blue check mark, as opposed to the real one with a gray checkmark, and is available to those who pay $8 to subscribe to Twitter Blue, as long as they aren't "misleading and deceptive."