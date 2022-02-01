×
Tags: 2022 Elections | alexandria ocasio-cortez | aoc | twitter | social media

AOC Stepping Away From Twitter Due to 'Negativity'

AOC Stepping Away From Twitter Due to 'Negativity'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 8, 2021. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 February 2022 01:59 PM

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said this week she is taking a "break" from using Twitter due to the amount of "negativity" and "gossip" on the social media platform.

While answering questions on Instagram on Monday, Ocasio-Cortez said that she shut off her devices after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month. She only recently turned them back on.

"When I got COVID I turned off all my devices, which means I wasn't really on social media that much or anything like that," Ocasio-Cortez said in response to a question about her lack of tweets.

"I found that when I went to open Twitter up again, it just like wasn't making me feel. So I mean literally I would go to open the app and almost felt like anxious.

"People kinda fight and gossip and all sort of stuff so much. And there is a lot of negativity on there," the congresswoman continued. "But I'll be back, don't worry. Just feel like a break."

Ocasio-Cortez’s official Twitter account, which is maintained by federal staff, has continued to tweet messages to supporters and constituents.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 01 February 2022 01:59 PM
