Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Confirms Engagement to Partner Riley Roberts

"Yep! It's true," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told Insider on Thursday, confirming reports that she is engaged to longtime partner Riley Roberts.

"We got engaged last month in my family's hometown in Puerto Rico," the 32-year-old representative told the outlet through Twitter messages. "No future details yet, we're taking some space to savor this time before diving into planning."

Ocasio-Cortez first met Roberts, a marketing professional, when the two were undergraduate students at Boston University and were friends for several years before dating. They broke up for a period after leaving college before eventually coming back together while in New York.

Rachel Lears, who directed and produced a documentary about Ocasio-Cortez in 2019, told Insider at the time that Roberts was a key supporter of his girlfriend.

"Everything from the emotional to the strategic to the practical, he has been a really important partner to her," Lears said.

According to New York Magazine Editor Josh Gondelman, who wrote an essay about Ocasio-Cortez, Roberts "doesn't fit the stereotype of a politician's partner," Rolling Stone reported.

"He doesn't seem focus-grouped or media-trained for state dinners and press conferences. We know he's supportive and encouraging in private," Gondelman wrote. "And his expertise, as far as his public image goes, is his elusiveness and restraint."

The news of the engagement comes a week after Ocasio-Cortez revealed on Instagram she was "MIA [missing in action]" for a period due to a "health issue."

"I'm back at it today but was MIA for a bit to recover. Just wanted to provide you all some assurance that the silence wasn't political or anything as I know that worried some," she wrote.