Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Mayorkas' Lying Opens Door for Impeachment

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. told Newsmax on Monday that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should be impeached for his derelict enforcement of the United States' southern border.

Speaking to "The Chris Salcedo Show," when pressed about Mayorkas and Dr. Anthony Fauci's respective roles in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Van Drew said, "I'm not saying everybody's going to be impeached or should be impeached; Mayorkas lied to everybody to their face.

"I've interviewed [Mayorkas] a few times in committee," said Van Drew. "The man does not tell the truth, and it's such a bold and blatant lie that you literally could run footage behind him showing people coming across the border and escaping people that are on the terrorist list and everything else. And yet he doesn't tell the truth."

Van Drew added, "So there's something there. We have to go after these folks."

Two weeks ago, while sitting alongside FBI Director Christopher Wray, Mayorkas appeared in a hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee.

"Secretary Mayorkas, do you continue to maintain that the border is secure?" Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C. asked then.

"Yes," Mayorkas replied, "and we are working day in and day out to enhance security, congressman."

After Mayorkas' response, Bishop turned to Wray to ask his own assessment of the border.

"Well," said Wray, "I can only speak to border security from our narrow lane. What I would say is that we see significant criminal threats coming from south of the border — whether it's guns, drugs, money, violence."

From 2020 to fiscal year 2023, Customs and Border Protection's seizures of marijuana decreased significantly from 502,000 pounds in 2020 to 85,700 pounds in 2022.

On the flip side, seizures of cocaine and fentanyl have reportedly gone up.

For fiscal year 2022, CBP seized 14,100 pounds of fentanyl. In 2020, CBP seized 4,600 pounds.